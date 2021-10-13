Zacks: Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $622.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report $622.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $618.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $627.40 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $452.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

SQM stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,133.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

