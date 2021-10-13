Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Twitter posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 355,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694,789. Twitter has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 132.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,211,729. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.