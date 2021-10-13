Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.93). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $63.65.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

