Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Intrusion stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Intrusion has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $29.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth $108,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Intrusion by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.