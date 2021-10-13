Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

PIRS stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.