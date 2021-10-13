Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $835.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report $835.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.40 million and the lowest is $830.45 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $768.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million.

SIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after acquiring an additional 93,083 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after buying an additional 674,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 1,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.