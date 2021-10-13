Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

NYSE:STVN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.85. 2,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

