Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post $2.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report earnings per share of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $1.96. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $200.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

