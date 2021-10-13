Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post $0.81 EPS

Brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.91. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $265,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.