Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $6,402,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,340,000 after purchasing an additional 446,853 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRC stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.