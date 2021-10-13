Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Million

Equities analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to report sales of $7.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.88 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.05 million to $31.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.04 million, with estimates ranging from $34.29 million to $35.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

FCRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 481,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCRD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.69. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

