Zacks: Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.60. HEICO reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

In other HEICO news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 35.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 678.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,034 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 28.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

