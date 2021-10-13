Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report $37.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $45.57 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $112.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $244.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $432.55 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $456.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%.

TNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $464.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.20.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.