Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) to Hold

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $76.87. 11,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88. Advantest has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $105.10.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

