Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Strong Sell

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Aptiv continues to witness escalation in costs due to investment in organic and inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the Aptiv 's revenues and makes forecasting difficult. However, Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the opportunities offered by the automotive sector. Buyouts have been helping in expanding market presence. Lower debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining. Due to these positives, Aptiv's shares outperformed in a year's time.”

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

NYSE:APTV opened at $163.02 on Monday. Aptiv has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

