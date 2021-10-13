Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) to Sell

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBU. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

BBU traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. 7,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

