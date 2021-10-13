Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.