Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) to Hold

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $103.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,000 shares of company stock worth $34,656,785. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the second quarter worth $402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 68.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in XPEL by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XPEL by 217.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in XPEL by 98,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

