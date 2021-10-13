Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) to Hold

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,371. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

