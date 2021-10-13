Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) to Strong Sell

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. 365,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,938. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -255.87. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $2,401,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 680.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 145,393 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,640,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

