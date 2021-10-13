Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Sell

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Get Quantum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Quantum has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $299.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $779,399.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,506 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,536 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $10,778,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,966 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 663,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 643.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 626,099 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.