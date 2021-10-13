Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIOX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

SIOX opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,326,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 165,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 360,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

