Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) to “Buy”

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

IO has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE:IO opened at $1.42 on Monday. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that ION Geophysical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ION Geophysical news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 135,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $178,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

