Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) to “Buy”

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHAS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.60. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.