Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) to “Hold”

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Shares of TDUP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,733. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,223,514 shares of company stock worth $28,158,566.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $311,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

