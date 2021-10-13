Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 902,100 shares, an increase of 5,682.7% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ZNOG opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.