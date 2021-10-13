Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce $23.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Zogenix posted sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 714.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $85.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $96.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $216.16 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $264.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

ZGNX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 381,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,560. The firm has a market cap of $873.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.