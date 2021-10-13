Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZURVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. 45,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,411. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

