-$0.10 EPS Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Impinj posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Impinj stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.60. 5,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,141. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $555,686. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

