-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,452. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

