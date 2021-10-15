$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 873,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after buying an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $3,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWBI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 661,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,014. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

