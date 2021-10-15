$0.29 EPS Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Kelly Services also posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

KELYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,150. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after buying an additional 964,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $14,355,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 23.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 157,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 146,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

