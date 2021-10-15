$0.30 EPS Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Americold Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

