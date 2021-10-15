$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.31. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth $121,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $159,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.92. 61,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

