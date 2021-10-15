-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). ALX Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

ALXO opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $114,693.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,023,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,426,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

