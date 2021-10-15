$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NYSE CFX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,491. Colfax has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

