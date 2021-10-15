0Chain (ZCN) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $20.18 million and $30,635.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

