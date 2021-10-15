-$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will report earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 604.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

LUMO stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,417. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $76.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 28,870 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $252,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 31,000 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.