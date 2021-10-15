-$1.11 EPS Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the highest is ($0.85). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

TNP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 228,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

