$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.98 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of SIX opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 44,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

