$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

