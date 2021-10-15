1,887 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.