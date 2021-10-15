$2.22 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,450%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,819,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,533,469. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 287,165 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,020 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 52,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

