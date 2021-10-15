$23.25 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report $23.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $22.60 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $57.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $732.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $744.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $776.90 million, with estimates ranging from $743.20 million to $832.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

MSGS stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $187.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -312.10 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

