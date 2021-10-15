250,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.43% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $1,707,000.

NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

