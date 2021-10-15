$440,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post sales of $440,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $530,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.79 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 36,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

