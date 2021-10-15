$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $62.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $61.20 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $246.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $310.50 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 133.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $62.47. 60,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $64.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.