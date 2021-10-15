8,164 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 84,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 84,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $62.99 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

