Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

AKR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,293. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -186.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 190,482 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,705,000 after acquiring an additional 104,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $7,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.