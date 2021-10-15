Adevinta ASA (ADEVF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS: ADEVF) recently:

10/12/2021 – Adevinta ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/6/2021 – Adevinta ASA had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/1/2021 – Adevinta ASA is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Adevinta ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ADEVF remained flat at $$17.08 during midday trading on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.